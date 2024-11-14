Insider Buying: Security Matters Limited (ASX:SMX) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Security Matters Limited (ASX:SMX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Downes bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,894.74).

Security Matters Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.22.

Get Security Matters alerts:

About Security Matters

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Security Matters Limited engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.