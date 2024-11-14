Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO Purchases 2,817 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO S. Ray Hatch purchased 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,197.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $316,548.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Ray Hatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, S. Ray Hatch purchased 2,500 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,175.00.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 62.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

