Insider Buying: Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Free Report) insider James Kruger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($17,269.74).

James Kruger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Powerhouse Ventures alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, James Kruger acquired 76,962 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$6,156.96 ($4,050.63).

On Friday, October 18th, James Kruger acquired 40,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,960.00 ($1,947.37).

On Friday, October 11th, James Kruger acquired 60,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$4,500.00 ($2,960.53).

On Thursday, September 26th, James Kruger purchased 300,000 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($13,815.79).

Powerhouse Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

Powerhouse Ventures Company Profile

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, incubation in growth capital companies. The firm prefers to invest in industrials, health care, information technology, utilities, electrification, decarbonisation, next generation computing, space technologies and healthcare technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerhouse Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerhouse Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.