Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Purchases 580,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 580,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,260.00 ($56,092.11).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Grant Davey acquired 858,459 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,335.01 ($82,457.25).
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Grant Davey purchased 641,541 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,815.74 ($59,089.30).
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Grant Davey purchased 1,439,492 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,923.80 ($142,055.13).
- On Monday, October 7th, Grant Davey purchased 1,235,919 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,197.63 ($104,077.39).
- On Friday, October 4th, Grant Davey purchased 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$351,000.00 ($230,921.05).
Frontier Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Frontier Energy
Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.
