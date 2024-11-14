Insider Buying: Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Senior Officer Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey David Schellenberg acquired 8,000 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,408.00.

Jeffrey David Schellenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey David Schellenberg bought 550 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,278.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 100 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$605.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffrey David Schellenberg purchased 600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.94. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.66. The company has a market cap of C$119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.3206107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

