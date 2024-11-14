ING Groep NV Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.21. 712,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $215.81 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.