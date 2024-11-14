Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -257.14%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
