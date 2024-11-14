Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INDP
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indaptus Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.