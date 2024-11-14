Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

INDP opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

