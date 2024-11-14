Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Extends Business Combination Period by Depositing $50,000 into Trust Account

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTAU) recently announced in an 8-K filing that on November 12, 2024, they made a deposit of $50,000 into the Trust Account. This deposit was designed to extend the period within which the company can complete a business combination, giving them until December 13, 2024, to finalize any potential transactions.

The move to extend the timeline was made in an effort to provide Inception Growth Acquisition Limited with additional time to secure and finalize a potential business combination. A press release accompanying the filing was issued by the company on November 13, 2024, providing further details regarding the extension.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited, a blank check company registered in Delaware, operates with the primary objective of effecting mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations with one or more entities.

As per the press release, the company expressed forward-looking statements, noting that such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements, particularly those concerning the successful completion of the company’s initial public offering, are subject to potential deviations due to changing circumstances or conditions. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited declared that they hold no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect modifications in their expectations or alterations in events.

