ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.72 and last traded at $165.41. Approximately 49,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 273,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $580.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.