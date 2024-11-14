ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 124,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

