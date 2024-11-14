Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 72506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

