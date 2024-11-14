Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 302,114 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

