Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

