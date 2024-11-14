Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $76,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STZ opened at $240.71 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

