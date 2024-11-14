Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.61.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

