Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.65 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

