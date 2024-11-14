Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.44 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

