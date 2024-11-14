Huntington National Bank Acquires 18,936 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $96,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $388.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $282.35 and a 12 month high of $390.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.38 and a 200-day moving average of $346.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.