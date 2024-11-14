Huntington National Bank Acquires 14,305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $44,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

