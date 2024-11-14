H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 102.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 542.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $731,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

