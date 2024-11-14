Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

LNG stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

