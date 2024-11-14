Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.74 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $79.56 million and $13.74 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 203,332,251.07573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.41223442 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $13,868,201.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

