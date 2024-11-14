HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 2612959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$779.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 4.28.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.