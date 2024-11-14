Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01), with a volume of 64623211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

