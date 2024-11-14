HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.11 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

