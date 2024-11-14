HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for CLMT FY2024 Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after buying an additional 193,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

