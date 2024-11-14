HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for PTGX FY2024 Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

