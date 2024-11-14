HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Opus Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,147. Opus Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 324.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Genetics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

