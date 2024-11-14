Haverford Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

