Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $242.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

