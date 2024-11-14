Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 98,681 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

