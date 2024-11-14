Haverford Trust Co Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

SHW opened at $387.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $258.52 and a twelve month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

