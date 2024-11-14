Haverford Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

