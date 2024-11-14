Haverford Trust Co Buys 5,016 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GVI stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
