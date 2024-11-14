Hassell Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $534.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

