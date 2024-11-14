Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $41.75. Harrow shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 650,606 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Harrow

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harrow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

