Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of JANJ opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

