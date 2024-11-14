Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 13,405 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

