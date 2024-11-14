Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

