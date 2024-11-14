Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.33% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AUGW stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

