Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 407.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

