Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.65 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

