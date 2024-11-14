Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $7,734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGDG opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.