Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.17, a P/E/G ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.86 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average is $309.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

