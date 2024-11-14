Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.