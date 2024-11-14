Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $676,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OCTJ opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Announces Dividend
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
