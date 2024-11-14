Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Dividend Announcement

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.