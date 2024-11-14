Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1594 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

