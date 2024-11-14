Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.57.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

